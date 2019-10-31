General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns News Impact Score of 0.80

News coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 59,112,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,658,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In other General Electric news, insider L Kevin Cox acquired 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

