GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2,196.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,208,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,286,000 after acquiring an additional 816,938 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCP shares. ValuEngine raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

