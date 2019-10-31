Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $154.52 and last traded at $154.08, approximately 632,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 490,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.67.

The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 239,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,575,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 61,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.69.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.