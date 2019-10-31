Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Up 13%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s stock price rose 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.18, approximately 302,937 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 88,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

GLMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.69 and a current ratio of 25.69. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.83.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

