Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 372,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.69 and a current ratio of 25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.