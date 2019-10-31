Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.51. 1,583,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.