Gables Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.60. 118,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,429. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $409.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -513.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.30.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

