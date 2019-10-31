Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,100 iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,311. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

