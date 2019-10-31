Gables Capital Management Inc. Invests $64,000 in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,426. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The business had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.