Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,256.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. The company has a market cap of $875.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,230.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,177.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,970. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

