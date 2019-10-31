G.Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. G.Research analyst J. Catania now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.80. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura increased their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

ALB stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after buying an additional 1,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after buying an additional 420,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3,990.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 357,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 348,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.