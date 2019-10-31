FY2019 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Decreased by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Shares of QSR opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,341,000 after purchasing an additional 736,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,520 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,083,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,368 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

