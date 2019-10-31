FY2019 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered by B. Riley

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

FFWM stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $699.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Foundation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

