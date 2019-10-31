FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Decreased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $48.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $50.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,546.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $12.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $12.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $13.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $50.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

GOOGL opened at $1,260.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,231.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,178.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

