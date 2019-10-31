FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issued By KeyCorp

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

ROCK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

ROCK stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,390,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 540,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 493,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 58,287 shares during the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

