FY2019 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point increased their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. OneMain has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,473,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 41.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

