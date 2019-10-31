Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Update

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 179,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FTFT stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Future Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future Fintech Group stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Future Fintech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

