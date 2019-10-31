Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million to $850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.53 million.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Funko has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. Funko’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $91,512,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock valued at $127,183,651. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

