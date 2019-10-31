Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million to $850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.53 million.
Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Funko has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.89.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. Funko’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $91,512,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock valued at $127,183,651. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
