Fundamental Research Analysts Give Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY) a C$0.32 Price Target

Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY) has been given a C$0.32 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 357.14% from the company’s previous close.

YTY opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. Wi2Wi has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Wi2Wi

Wi2Wi Corporation designs, integrates, and manufactures wireless technology solutions worldwide. It offers wireless connectivity solutions, such as multi-protocol, Wi-Fi, and MCU embedded Bluetooth modules; location and navigation products, including GNSS and GPS modules; and timing and frequency control products comprising clock oscillators, crystals, crystal filters, and RF and microwave filters.

