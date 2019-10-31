Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FCRM stock opened at GBX 26.85 ($0.35) on Monday. Fulcrum Utility Services has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Fulcrum Utility Services’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.06%. Fulcrum Utility Services’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

