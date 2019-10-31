FSBT API Token (FSBT) Hits Market Cap of $107,267.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Exrates. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $107,267.00 and approximately $15,069.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00215272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01422053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00113613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.