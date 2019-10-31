Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Trading Down 9.9%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91, 2,039,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,120,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $1.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $2.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $107.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673,480 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 35.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 66,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 59.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,351,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

