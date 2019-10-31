Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTDR. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 365,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,114. Frontdoor has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,801,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,767,000 after purchasing an additional 421,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,297,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,642 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Frontdoor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,383,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,356,000 after purchasing an additional 299,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,645,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

