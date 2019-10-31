Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 267,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

