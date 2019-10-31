Freicoin (FRC) Achieves Market Cap of $396,753.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $396,753.00 and $3.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,418,656 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

