Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, 437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.74% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

