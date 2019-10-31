FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, 432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

