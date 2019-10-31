Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on Fortive and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.36.

Fortive stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. 1,229,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 342.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

