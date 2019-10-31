Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of Foresight Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of FELP opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Foresight Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $226.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

