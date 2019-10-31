Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Investment analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $46,034 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 406,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

