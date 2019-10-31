Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.56.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

