Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Five Below by 42.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after buying an additional 65,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Five Below by 28.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Five Below by 69.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

