Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,648 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $98,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $149.70. 1,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,805. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.57.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

