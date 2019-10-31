Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $58.96 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $58,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 32,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 14,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,598. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

