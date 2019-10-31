Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 988,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $85,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 289,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 498,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,977 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $89.32. 8,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

