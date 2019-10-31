Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Capital One Financial worth $113,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,695,000 after buying an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,410,000 after buying an additional 580,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after buying an additional 95,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,034,000 after buying an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

