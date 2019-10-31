Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,349 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $170,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $206.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.32.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CLSA set a $138.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.84.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.