Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 12,612 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $73,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 281,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 74.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 159,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,372. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $540.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $23,617,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock valued at $859,687,030 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.04.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.