FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCFS. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

FirstCash stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 98.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.