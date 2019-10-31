First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $57.82 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.