First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,745. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

