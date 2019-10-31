First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, 1,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $188,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

