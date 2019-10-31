First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 251,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

