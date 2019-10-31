First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of FR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 990,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,313. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after buying an additional 806,385 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.