First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.