First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 411,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 45,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,587. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $570.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.34.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens cut shares of First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.