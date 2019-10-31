First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 411,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 45,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,587. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $570.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens cut shares of First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.