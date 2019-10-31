FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 887 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in K12 by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

K12 stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $853.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.