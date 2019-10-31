FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 3.11. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

