FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in L3Harris by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 19.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in L3Harris by 246.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.98.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $207.82 on Thursday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.06.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

