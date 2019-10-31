FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5,434.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.